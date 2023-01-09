Free-of-charge household recycling centre reopens in village near Aylesbury

A recycling centre is reopening in a Bucks village and will be made available to local residents free-of-charge.

Next Monday (16 January), Bucks Council will reopen the Bledlow Household Recycling Centre (HRC).

Advertisement

It will open five days a week, closing every Wednesday and Thursday.

Bledlow Recycling Centre reopens next week

During the winter months, it will be open between 9am-4pm, and from April to September at 9am till 6pm.

Bucks Council has revealed the site will look and feel very similar to other household recycling centres in the county.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bledlow HRC is on a rural site, so the council is asking residents to be careful when traveling to and from the area.

Bucks Council advises people to use the centre for short journeys and residents with lots of waste are encouraged to use the larger sites in Aston Clinton or High Wycombe.

Advertisement

To minimise disruption in nearby villages, residents are asked try to avoid visiting at busier times, like school runs.

Visitors should drive slowly and safely and take care of cyclists, farm machinery and other road users when entering and exiting the site.

Advertisement

People can use the webcams online to check how busy the area is before setting off.

The council believes the site will be at its busiest on weekends, on Saturdays and Sundays last entry may be before 4pm if the site is crowded.

Advertisement

Residents are asked to consider coming back at another time if the site is busy, especially if there are queues outside the site.

Bucks residents will be asked for proof address by council workers, this could be a council tax statement, utility bill, passport, or driving licence.

Advertisement

Waste permits will be needed if residents are visiting in vans, or want to use trailers. Trade waste is not allowed, please find an alternative site, the council says.

Oxfordshire residents will have to pay to use the site, charges are based on the size of the load they are looking to shift.

Advertisement