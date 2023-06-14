Gorgeous gardens and winning window boxes invited to enter Buckingham In Bloom

Do you have a gorgeous garden that brightens up your street? Buckingham’s annual Buckingham in Bloom competition is now open for entries.

Open to all town residents, the fun and free-to-enter competition has four categories – Best-kept Front Garden, Best Hanging Baskets/containers, Best Wildlife Garden and Best Community Garden.

The rules are simply that all entries must be visible from the kerbside. The judges will be looking for colour, variety of plants, overall design, whether it attracts insects and other wildlife, garden maintenance and planting schemes which achieve sustainability, use of space and originality, and there will be prizes for the winners of each category.

Stunning containers in last year's competition

This year’s contest will also include a new ‘Garden on a Plate’ category for children. Details of how to enter will be announced on Buckingham Town Council’s social media and website.

Entry forms can be picked up from the Tourist Information Centre at the Old Gaol or Buckingham Library or downloaded from the Buckingham Town Council website.

Closing date for entries is Friday, July 21, and the judges will be visiting and judging the entries at the end of July as part of Buckingham Fringe Week.

Winners be announced shortly after that, and prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners in each category.

Hanging baskets and containers have a category of their own