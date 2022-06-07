Gigaclear connects first customers to ultrafast broadband in Buckingham

The rural internet service provider says average internet speeds in the town are currently 16Mbps.

Hubbard Close resident Richard Jones, who works in higher education, said: “A lot of my work and research is in online learning - so you can imagine that having more than 45 times the connection speed and improved reliability has been transformational in my work.

"This allows me to open up amazing learning opportunities to colleagues and students all over the world.

Richard Jones, left, and Roger Amery celebrate getting access to ultrafast internet

“Modern life is heading in only one direction, and that is affecting most areas of life.

"For example, our town will lose its last bank in a few months’ time, so online banking will no longer be an option but a necessity.”

Roger, who also lives in Hubbard Close, said: “Having a fast and reliable connection is crucial in so many aspects of people’s lives.

"Whether it’s work, leisure or entertainment, so much of what we do takes place online.

"Before Gigaclear provided full fibre to our house, there was always a feeling of mild concern when shifting large files such as photos or videos or when doing something important, that the process would not complete or would time out because of the feeble connection.

"For me, the big difference was that we actually get the speed we’re paying for, rather than a fraction of the advertised speed."

Gigaclear’s roll-out to Buckingham is expected to be completed by early 2023, and its network will extend from the town centre to Page Hill, Linden Village and part of Badgers, as well Chackmore, Thornborough, Nash, Great Horwood, Padbury, Gawcott and Radclive.

Central general manager Ben Woods said: “We’re delighted to have connected our first customer in Buckingham.

"Things will snowball from here and we can’t wait to connect more and more homes and businesses in the coming weeks.

“We believe in digital inclusion for all, and we’re determined to bring ultrafast broadband to Buckingham and the surrounding area, helping its residents emerge from the pandemic as a part of the UK’s modern economy.

"Not only can residents get better speeds, but they can save money in the process – it really is a win-win.”