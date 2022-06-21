Gary Barlow is coming to Aylesbury performing his 'brave and beautiful' new show

The world famous singer will be performing his latest show in Aylesbury from Wednesday 19 October till Friday 21 October.

Called, A Different Stage, the production tells the Take That singer’s story, in his own words.

Gary Barlow's A Different Stage is coming to Aylesbury

It Debuted in February, and has been performed in front of sell-out audiences around the UK, since including York, Salford, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

Long-time friend and collaborator Tim Firth, is listed as a co-creator of Barlow’s latest project.

Gary narrates the journey of his life alongside the music from his incredible discography.

Gary said: “Now I’ve done shows where it has just been me and a keyboard.

"I’ve done shows where I sit and talk to people.

"I’ve done shows where I’ve performed as part of a group. But this one, well, it’s like all of those, but none of them.

"When I walk out this time, it’s going to be a very different stage altogether.”

Gary’s success as a musical artist and songwriter has been well-documented.

As the frontman for Take That he claimed eight BRIT Awards and sold over 45 million records.

He has co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.

In more recent years, Gary has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production of ‘Finding Neverland’; working alongside Tim on ‘Calendar Girls The Musical’; and collaborating with Tim and his Take That bandmates on ‘The Band’, a record-breaking stage musical currently being adapted into a feature length film.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (24 June), more information can be found on the Ambassador Theatre Group website.

A Manchester Evening News Review called a Different Stage: “A brave and beautiful retelling of his whole life story…a seriously emotional experience.”