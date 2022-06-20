Less than two weeks till annual literary festival in Aylesbury headlined by award-winning and best-selling children's authors

On July 2, WhizzFizzFest will be held in Aylesbury town centre, Chris Smith and Lauren Child are this year’s special guests.

As well as talks from highly-successful children’s authors a whole host of other free activities have been planned, while other entertainers will add to the atmosphere.

WhizzFizzFest 2022

Queens Park Arts Centre’s Unbound Theatre team has prepared a series of performances developed especially for the literary festival.

Outdoor arts organisation, Festive Road, is bringing giant puppets to Aylesbury for a special show.

WhizzFizzFest runs from 10.30am to 4pm, DJ Dan Blaze will host the main stage introducing acts throughout the day.

Chris Smith, a best-selling author, will be presenting ‘Frankie Best Hates Quests’, and multi-award-winning author-illustrator Lauren Child, will also be speaking at the festival.

Ticketing information is available on the event website here.

A host of local authors will also be attending this year’s festival.

Christine Tennent is promoting ‘Horace Burp’, plus ‘The Lowly Chicken’ author Darren St Mart, Jill Stanton-Huxton with ‘Harvey and the Moon Bus’ and Rachel Sherfield with ‘Mrs Blossom and Sniffy’.

Bucks Council is also running a Book Club for Super-Spies show at Aylesbury Library.

The club will also visit other large Bucks libraries.

Linked to WhizzFizzFest, are three step-by-step art classes being run by the Brush Party at Discover Bucks Museum.

Guests can drink, chat and create their very own masterpiece.

A traditional WhizzFizzFest is planned for Aylesbury town centre, children from local schools will march through town.

It will feature costumes and puppets made by the children themselves during artist workshops they’ve attended in the run-up to the day.

The parade starts at St Mary’s Church at 10.30am showcasing colour, music and creativity.

Live art competitions are planned, including a Young Artists’ Showcase.

Adele Peters Performing Arts School has organised live performances and a new musical has been prepared by Hexwood School of Sorcery.

Sean Bless will perform a magic show, while live music will be blasted out by Kaylie.

A disney princess, dance groups, street entertainment, workshops, a selfie stall, and a giant art mural have also been confirmed.