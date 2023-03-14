News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 minutes ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
1 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
2 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
3 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
4 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
4 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released

Future of derelict former Aylesbury United stadium site remains uncertain as amended application awaits approval

An application submitted in 2020 remains active

By James Lowson
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:45 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:48 GMT

The future of the former home of Aylesbury United remains uncertain as developers await a decision on their amended housing plans.

In 2020 an application was submitted to build a 42-dwelling housing estate by D L P Planning Ltd.

Included in the project applications were plans to demolish the current structure before it would be replaced by newly-built homes.

The site is currently fenced off
The site is currently fenced off
The site is currently fenced off
Most Popular

Plans submitted by the housing company have been adapted following concerns about how suitable the project would be.

Among hundreds of objections to the scheme, a common potential issue raised was the site’s vulnerability to flooding.

Concerns about the traffic increase a new neighbourhood would cause were also mentioned by a local councillor.

Recent adjustments made by the housing team were submitted to the Lead Local Flood Authority on Friday (10 March).

The dormant former Aylesbury Football Club stadium
The dormant former Aylesbury Football Club stadium
The dormant former Aylesbury Football Club stadium
Read More
Two Keep Britain Tidy events launched in Aylesbury

Meanwhile, the site has been unused since Aylesbury United were evicted from the ground in 2006.

Buckingham Road Stadium has since been covered in graffiti as the once vibrant local football ground sits decaying.

Vacant property security company, Clearway, is in charge of looking after the crumbling site which had also been home to squatters at one stage.

In October the Environment Agency removed one of its two objections. Amendments which involved raising the level certain houses would be built on means the EA no longer sees the project as at risk of flooding.

However, the EA still holds an objection against the potential development, stating an inadequate assessment for nature conservation has been made in relation to the project.

Aylesbury United continues to play its home games in Chesham. And last year Aylesbury Town Council submitted a bid to turn the former Aylesbury Golf Club site into a new football stadium the Ducks could use.

A host of objections were raised against the housing project when news of the proposals first came to light in late 2020. Aylesbury United itself released a statement condemning the plans.

Among the reasons the club objected was a feeling that the area should still be used for sport rather than a housing development.

Environment Agency