Fundraiser launched after storm destroys Aylesbury Vale Dynamos spectator stand

Chaotic weather has once again caused havoc at the local football club

A fundraiser has been launched to support Aylesbury Vale Dynamos FC after the club announced one of its stands was destroyed in a storm.

Wind and heavy downpour from Storm Henk has ripped through the spectator cow shed at the Haywood Way stadium.

After sharing photos of the destruction on social media yesterday (4 January), the club has now set up a fundraiser which can be found here. It is asking for the Aylesbury’s community’s help raising half the costs needed to re-construct the stand. Despite only launching today, at the time of writing £1,955 has been raised by dozens of contributors.

"If it wasn’t for bad luck, we’d have none!” The club’s official account tweeted on X yesterday.

Previously the club has had to deal with flooding from the nearby lake in Meadowcroft and a further Thames Water leak, which waterlogged pitches. The organisation, which has junior boys and girls’ teams as well as a senior men’s team playing in the English football pyramid, had to close its clubhouse for frozen pipes due to flooding.

A fundraising target of £6,500 has been set, which the club estimates is half the amount needed to repair the stand, with the dynamos aiming to cover the other half of the costs.

The wrecked stand, photo from @ValeDynamos

On its JustGiving page the club adds: “The recent storms have destroyed our spectator cow shed and left a path of destruction in its wake. We try and stay positive through everything thrown at us, and we work hard to make the club the best it can be for all who visit, but this has caught us off guard and we really could do with some help to buy materials for a new shelter.

"Any donations will be greatly appreciated no matter how big or small. Once up and running again we will pay it forward by donating the proceeds of a Saturday game gate to another club or organisation who is in need of help in some way.”

Recently the club’s first team has been dealing with a slew of rain related cancellations, linked to extensive rain seen in Aylesbury over Christmas.