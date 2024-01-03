Aylesbury takeaway restaurant receives one-out-of-five food hygiene rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A takeaway restaurant in Aylesbury has received a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

According to the Food Standards Agency website, Al Kebabish was given a score of one by a Bucks Council official in November.

When a business is given a score of one it means major improvement is necessary to the way the company looks after food.

Details based on an inspection taken on 28 November show the business needs to improve how food is handled. This relates to the way it is prepared, cooked, heated and stored.

The authority official also declared improvement was needed relating to how clean the facilities at the building are. This examines how the business is ventilated, how clean cooking facilities are, and other observations.

Major improvement is needed, according to the report, when it comes to the vendor’s management of food safety. This addresses the systems and checks in place at the business, as well as whether there is evidence that staff know about food safety, and if the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.