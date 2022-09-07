Full cast announced for 2022 Aylesbury pantomime at the Waterside Theatre

Revealed today (7 September), Jenny O'Leary, Vas Constanti, and Liam McEvoy have joined the main cast for this Christmas’ month of shows.

Aladdin is slated to run at the popular Aylesbury venue from Friday 2 December until Monday 2 January.

Newly added members of the pantomime crew have recently finished appearing in touring productions of We Will Rock You and Rock of Ages.

Aladdin coming this December

Swapping her Killer Queen heels for Spirit of the Ring sparkle is Jenny O’Leary.

She trained at Arts Educational Schools, London and has a treasure trove of theatre credits including: Martha in Heathers The Musical (Theatre Royal Haymarket); Martha in The Secret Garden (The Barn Theatre); Rent (UK tour/Michael Grandage); Debbie in Groundhog Day (Old Vic); Mama Bear/Ogre in Shrek (UK tour).

Jenny said: “I played Aylesbury Waterside for the first time in May playing Killer Queen in We Will Rock You. It’s a beautiful town and the theatre is a dream to work in so to be here for panto feels like Christmas come early. I can't wait to get in the Christmas spirit in front of the town's festive audiences.”

Melanie Elizabeth stars as Jasmine

Joining Jenny, ready to take to the throne as Emperor, is Vas Constanti, who most recently appeared as Hertz in the National Tour of Rock of Ages. No stranger to the stage Vas’s West End credits include Miss Saigon (Theatre Royal Drury Lane); Riff Raff in The Rocky Horror Show (Duke of York’s); Moby Dick (Piccadilly Theatre); Piraguero and Kevin Rosario in In The Heights (Kings Cross Theatre) and Chess in Concert (Theatre Royal Drury Lane).

He said: "I can't wait to be back at the gorgeous Waterside in Aylesbury for Christmas! I had such a great time here previously and love all the town has to offer, so I'm excited to see what's in store this festive season."

Liam McEvoy has been cast as Genie, he is Laine Theatre Arts-traine, and most-recently appeared as Bruiser Woods in Legally Blonde (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre).

London College of Music graduate Kian Zomorodian has been cast as Aladdin. He has featured on Strictly Come Dancing, Channel 4’s The Band and Secret Crush.

Kian Zomorodian will play Aladdin

He was also lead vocalist and dancer for Headliners Theatre.

Princess Jasmine will be played by Melanie Elizabeth. Melanie’s onstage credits include original cast Ensemble Aladdin (Prince Edward Theatre, West End); Vocalist in Somebody to Love (European Tour); Singer/ Dancer in High School Mania (Tour); Ensemble in Scrooge (London Palladium); Young Eponine in Les Miserables (Palace Theatre); Orphan in Annie (UK Tour); and Ensemble in Whistle down The Wind (UK Tour) and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (New London Theatre, West End & UK Tour).

Mainstays of Aylesbury’s pantomime scene have previously been announced in major roles, Andy Collins and La Voix will be taking to the Waterside stage.

Davood Ghadami who starred in Holby City and Eastenders was also previously confirmed for this year’s festive showcase.