Friends show off new exhibition lighting at Buckingham Library

After successful fundraising last year, the Friends bought and installed professional-grade exhibition lighting to enhance the display space for more exhibitions and events.

The project was managed by Buckingham architect and Friends treasurer Warren Whyte, and was formally opened by Friends chairman Roger Edwards and secretary Ruth Newell.

Roger said: “The Friends of Buckingham Library are here to help support and improve our library, and the exhibition space is an important part of the community use the library can offer.”

From left: Committee member Mike Smith and trustees Ruth Newell, Warren Whyte and Roger Edwards formally open the light installation.

Warren said: “We selected low-energy LED spotlamps to give a lovely quality of light and I am delighted at how the new space looks, and will be an even more useful community facility for local community groups to make use of.”

Local groups can hire the exhibition space by contacting [email protected]