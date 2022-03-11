Free tennis sessions coming to Aylesbury starting this weekend

Free tennis sessions have been organised in Aylesbury tomorrow (Saturday 12 March), as part of an ongoing national initiative.

National charity Tennis For Free has organised free sessions across the country including at Bedgrove Park in Aylesbury.

A professional coach will lead the sessions, going forward free lessons will be made available for families all year-round at the venue.

A Tennis For Free session

Backed by the Lawn Tennis Association, the object is simple, to get more people playing tennis to help improve their fitness and mental wellbeing.

The charity was launched three years ago with the mission of getting more people to take up tennis in areas of high indices of deprivation.

Tennis For Free CEO Paul Jessop said: “Together with the LTA, we are helping to make tennis more accessible to more people by removing the cost barrier that some sections of the community face, so that the entire community can play and benefit physically, mentally and socially.

“We have created specially designed programmes to welcome families, the old and the young, of any ability and the beauty is that each session is led by qualified tennis coaches who will ensure people develop at their own pace.”

A massive free game of tennis

“But it’s not just about the playing, these schemes bring people in communities together. People can get involved and help run the schemes even if they aren’t playing themselves.

"We are always looking for local volunteers to grow the programme, indeed some of our most successful and sustainable schemes across the UK have the coaches supported by a team of volunteers who organise further events.”

Would-be Tim Henmans in the Aylesbury area can check details by visiting the Tennis For Free website and searching 'Bedgrove Park scheme'.

Sam Frost, who will lead the coaching at Bedgrove Park said: "I am very excited to welcome Tennis For Free to my home town.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for the local community to try tennis for either the first time, or to dust off the cobwebs after time away from the sport.

"It’s a fun, friendly and entertaining free weekly event where you’ll make new friends and benefit from regular exercise. There is no catch, as the name suggests, everything is free.”

Stuart Maidment, LTA parks tennis manager, added: “We are proud to partner with Tennis for Free and very excited about the launch of weekly tennis coaching sessions at Bedgrove Park.

"Our Vision is to open tennis up to many more people regardless of their age, gender, background, ability or disability and our partnership with TFF is helping to do this.