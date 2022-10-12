Free school meals: Nearly 30% of eligible children miss out in Bucks

New figures from the Department of Education have revealed that nearly a third of eligible children are not taking their free school meals in Bucks.

Data released by the Government body shows that 29.5% of eligible children are not receiving their lunchtime meals.

Out of 10,856 eligible pupils, just 7,650 picked their free school meals, according to new data.

29.5% of pupils didn't collect their free school meal package, Adobe stock

Recently uploaded statistics cover the last school year, the data does not account for school absences and infant classes where the scheme is universal.

Across England the picture is very similar to that in Bucks, 24.5% of eligible children in Year 3 and above passed on the free food.

The newly released data came from a school census conducted during the previous year.

In light of the new figures showing how common it is for pupils to pass on the scheme, campaigners are calling for free school meals to become universal.

It is thought by making free school meals available to all children it would eliminate the stigma around receiving a handout.

In most cases free school meals are provided to children from families receiving benefits and infant school children.

However the current system has been criticised by the Child Poverty Action Group which believes children are often reluctant to collect their meals, even if they are struggling for fear of disapproval among their peers.

Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said her party would provide free breakfast clubs at every primary school in England if in power.

Yet, didn’t commit to introducing universal free school meals.

Sara Ogilvie, policy director at the Child Poverty Action Group told National World: “While it’s difficult to be precise about how many eligible children are not taking their free school meals, we do know that families and children still feel stigmatised – which is another reason to move towards free meals for all school kids.

“Around 800,000 children below the poverty line are not even eligible because the criteria is so restrictive and with so many families unable to pay bills right now, it’s clear that eligibility must be expanded so that every child can get a free, nutritious meal in school. No child should be going hungry in school because there isn’t much money at home.”

A spokesperson from the Government responded, saying: “We have expanded access to free school meals more than any other government in recent decades, which currently reaches 1.9 million children. We are also investing millions in the National School Breakfast Programme

“The Chancellor has unveiled a new growth plan, taking decisive action to get households and businesses through this winter and the next, by growing the economy to raise living standards for everyone.”

Currently for children in Year 3 and above are eligible for free school meals if their parents or carers receive benefits and have a household income under £7,400 a year.

Eligibility for the service can be checked on the Government website here.

