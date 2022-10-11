A Bucks school near Aylesbury has become the first independent institution to claim the International Green Apple Environmental Award.

Pipers Corner School in Great Kingshill is also the first UK school to claim two awards in the same year.

Now the school has been invited to represent the UK in the Green World Awards being held in the USA in 2023.

Pipers Corner School

Blue chip organisations Rolls Royce and The Royal Mint are among previous Green Apple winners.

The Green Apple Environmental Award is given to an organisation that promotes sustainable living and initiatives.

Phil Williams, the former BBC presenter, who is an ambassador for the Green Organisation, assisted the school in its environmental projects.

Advertisement

Members of the school's HOPE team completing a beach clean task

The school has credited the former education presenter with helping students and staff to become more environmentally efficient.

Phil has become the first environmentalist-in-residence employed by a school in the UK.

A school spokesperson said: “Students at Pipers Corner have always been environmentally aware, however in recent years they have focused on being a force for good, raising awareness within the School as well as the local community.”

Advertisement

Another standout feature the school lists is its HOPE Hub (Helping Others Protect the Environment) which is used by students, parents and staff.

The scheme was launched in 2019 to help channel the students’ interest in creating a more sustainable future.

It is hoped if all Pipers Corner students recognise the importance of protecting the planet, it will also help students who attend the school for years to come.

A school spokesperson added: “After becoming increasingly more popular throughout the years, the HOPE club has been instrumental in creating a regular school audit of the school’s environmental impact, including electricity usage, the reduction of paper usage and the recycling process. Two

Advertisement

Outdoor Classrooms were erected with energy monitored using wind turbines, a Forest Classroom and Forest School were established along with finding sustainability across all departments and subjects. The club also operates an environmental outreach programme which involves local schools and resident groups.”

Pipers Corner says that children of all ages at the independent girls’ school are involved in the HOPE project.

This is a deliberate tactic as the school ethos is that the only way to leave a positive environmental legacy is to fully involve everyone in the community.

Phil said: “In my 25 year career, I have never seen a school embrace environmental work so passionately. The students have been empowered by an obvious love and understanding for sustainability. They have worked extremely hard to create a positive change, supported by staff and through the whole school approach they truly deserved to win these awards and I couldn’t be more thrilled for them.”

Advertisement

The school believes it is the only institution in the nation with a direct link to the Amazon Rainforest.

School officials are in touch with an Amazonian Indigenous person from the Ecuadorian Amazon.

To win the Green Apple gong the school beat out thousands of other organisations including charities and businesses.