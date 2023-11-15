Free-range Aylesbury turkey farmers urge residents to support local traders this Christmas

“We are proud to be one of only 30 turkey farms in the country recognised as producing the very best turkeys for Christmas”

Free-range turkey farmers in Aylesbury are urging residents to consider supporting local traders this Christmas.

The Pearce Family Turkeys in Stoke Mandeville, and Starveall Turkeys in Upton, Aylesbury,are once again open for business and accepting orders for Christmas turkeys.

Both farms are two of only 30 turkey farms in the UK independently recognised for producing the highest quality turkeys to the Golden Turkey® standard.

Antony Pearce from Pearce Turkeys

To achieve this grade farms must use turkeys that are free-range, reared to full maturity and are dry plucked and game hung.

Golden Turkeys® are never given additives for growth promotion and are reared up to twice as long as the majority of commercially produced turkeys.

Antony Pearce from Pearce Turkeys said: “We are very much open for business and are encouraging customers to order their turkeys as usual and support small, local producers such as ourselves.”

Golden Turkey® farmers recommend taking the turkey out of the fridge two hours before cooking, avoid stuffing the cavity, and cooking the turkey upside down, and allowing the turkey to rest for 30-60 minutes.