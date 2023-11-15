Free foreign exchange clinic adds up to a great opportunity for businesses in Tring with interests abroad
Michael, who is Director of foreign exchange company Swift FX, will be hosting the 30-minute clinics during January and is inviting local businesses to sign up now for the chance to gain valuable insight into the foreign exchange market and learn how working with a broker could make settling invoices and international transactions even easier.
Since launching in 2022, Swift FX has emerged as one of the leading foreign exchange brokers in the UK, handling more than £25 million worth of transactions on behalf of its clients in its first year alone.
Michael said: “Understanding the foreign exchange market can be tricky and making the wrong deal at the wrong time can prove costly. Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty that can only be bad news for local businesses.
“During these online sessions I will work with businesses to demonstrate how working with a broker like Swift FX can save you time and money and give you the reassurance you need to grow and develop your overseas operations.”
Throughout his 17-year career, Michael has held a number of key positions in the foreign exchange industry. In 2022, Michael joined forces with David Hodgson to form Swift FX which is now a trusted foreign exchange partner to businesses and individuals across the UK.
To learn more about the sessions, or to book an appointment email [email protected] or call 01442 773340.