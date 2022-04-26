Award for Buckingham student who helped keep others fit and well during lockdown

Twenty-one-year-old Kelsie Wright, who has just finished a degree in Psychology, has received a Proud of Bucks Award for the voluntary work she did at university and also at home in Prestwood, near Great Missenden.

While studying at the University of Buckingham, Kelsie was elected Sports Union president.

And when lockdown hit, she set up outdoor exercise sessions for students, within the rules of lockdown, as well as Zoom sessions.

Kelsie Wright with her Proud of Bucks award

Later, when the rules allowed, she moved the sessions indoors.

Kelsie, who is due to start a postgraduate teaching course at Exeter University in the autumn, also volunteers with the Brownies and with a youth group in Prestwood.

She said: "It was a shock when I was told the university had nominated me for an award and I was going to receive one.

"It made me realise all my volunteering work is having an effect.

Kelsie Wright and other winners receive their Proud of Bucks awards

"When I have a few hours spare, I'd rather use them to do something worthwhile.

"I hope the award inspires others to volunteer."

University of Buckingham Students’ Union manager Callum Roberts said: "The Students' Union are thrilled that Kelsie has been recognised at this year’s Proud of Bucks Awards.

"Kelsie was a fantastic member of our student community when she studied at the university, who took an active role in sport and the Students' Union.

"She was always the first one to volunteer when we needed an extra pair of hands, and she would also ensure that everyone around her was enjoying the event or activity as well.

"Kelsie's attitude is a great example of the type of people the university develops alongside the education it provides."

Kelsie was presented with a trophy and certificate at a ceremony at Great Missenden Memorial Hall attended by local councillors and other prizewinners for the area.