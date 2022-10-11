News you can trust since 1832
Free family-friendly Halloween event confirmed at Friars Square in Aylesbury

The popular shopping centre has released details of its upcoming ‘spooktacular’ event

By James Lowson
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Friars Square Shopping Centre has released details on its upcoming free, family-friendly Halloween event.

At the popular Aylesbury retail outlet on Tuesday 25 October between 11am and 3pm children can enjoy live entertainment boasting a spooky theme.

A green witch on stilts coming to Aylesbury later this month. PICTURE COPYRIGHT MATT SHORT / MATT SHORT PHOTOGRAPHY

Children and parents are encouraged to put on their most chilling outfits and enjoy a spooktacular event.

Among the extensive cast of despicable characters handling the entertainment are: a pair of glamorous witches on stilts and cuddly baby pumpkins.

Also, youngsters can participate in free craft workshops and a spooky Spot the Lot game.

Silly vampires Vlad and Brad will judge Aylesbury’s best fancy dress costumes.

Human pumpkins coming to Friars Square. Picture from Beth Walsh

A new vampire talent show will also be performed at the popular shopping site too.

More information is available on Facebook page here and the shopping centre’s website here.

The shopping center is located in Market Square.

