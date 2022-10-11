Free family-friendly Halloween event confirmed at Friars Square in Aylesbury

Friars Square Shopping Centre has released details on its upcoming free, family-friendly Halloween event.

At the popular Aylesbury retail outlet on Tuesday 25 October between 11am and 3pm children can enjoy live entertainment boasting a spooky theme.

A green witch on stilts coming to Aylesbury later this month. PICTURE COPYRIGHT MATT SHORT / MATT SHORT PHOTOGRAPHY

Children and parents are encouraged to put on their most chilling outfits and enjoy a spooktacular event.

Among the extensive cast of despicable characters handling the entertainment are: a pair of glamorous witches on stilts and cuddly baby pumpkins.

Also, youngsters can participate in free craft workshops and a spooky Spot the Lot game.

Silly vampires Vlad and Brad will judge Aylesbury’s best fancy dress costumes.

Human pumpkins coming to Friars Square. Picture from Beth Walsh

A new vampire talent show will also be performed at the popular shopping site too.