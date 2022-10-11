Free family-friendly Halloween event confirmed at Friars Square in Aylesbury
The popular shopping centre has released details of its upcoming ‘spooktacular’ event
Friars Square Shopping Centre has released details on its upcoming free, family-friendly Halloween event.
At the popular Aylesbury retail outlet on Tuesday 25 October between 11am and 3pm children can enjoy live entertainment boasting a spooky theme.
Children and parents are encouraged to put on their most chilling outfits and enjoy a spooktacular event.
Among the extensive cast of despicable characters handling the entertainment are: a pair of glamorous witches on stilts and cuddly baby pumpkins.
Also, youngsters can participate in free craft workshops and a spooky Spot the Lot game.
Silly vampires Vlad and Brad will judge Aylesbury’s best fancy dress costumes.
A new vampire talent show will also be performed at the popular shopping site too.
The shopping center is located in Market Square.