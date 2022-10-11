Solve the clues and enjoy the views with Car Cluedo family game in Buckingham

Find out whodunnit, and how and where, in a fundraising Car Cluedo event on Sunday, October 23.

Buckingham resident Lionel Weston is organising Car Cluedo 3 in aid of Cancer Research UK (CRUK), following the popularity of the first, which took place during lockdown.

Car Cluedo 3 is a family drive with clues to solve a murder, with contestants pitting their wits whilst enjoying scenic views of the Bucks countryside.

Ollie and Libby get ready for Car Cluedo

Lionel said: “The format is much the same as previous trails, except with this one I have tried to involve the original characters, weapons and rooms of the actual game in the clue finding process.”

This is the first CRUK fundraiser in Buckingham since the successful carnival on Embleton Way in June, which raised £4,516 for the charity.