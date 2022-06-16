Free Chearsley Classic and Vintage Fun Day returns this summer showcasing over 300 vehicles

This year’s event will be held on Sunday 11 September between 9:30am and 5pm.

Organisers will host a ‘Best in Show’ competition judging the greatest vintage cars which were driven into Chearsley Cricket Ground.

The RAF flypast at a previous event

Visitors will also witness an RAF flypast showcasing the brilliant aircrafts which serve the UK.

Local businesses will be running trade stands, while Howes Fish and Chips will be served at one of the vans providing food and refreshments.

Guests can also enjoy a BBQ, homemade cakes, plus tea and coffee.

Hundreds of cars at Chearsley Cricket Ground

A fun fair aimed at children is among the activities youngsters can enjoy, while their parents check out some high-quality cars.

Live music will also be blared out across the site.

There’s still time for vintage vehicle owners to have their vehicles displayed, Andy Yorke can be contacted on 07775 824408 for more information.

Over 350 vehicles have been registered for the event which is free for all to attend.

A tribute to the late Fred Crawford

All money raised from the event is donated to the Chearsley Cricket Club Junior Section.

Vintage steam engines are being brought to the cricket ground as well.

This year is the 11th vintage car event held at the Chearsley venue.

At last year’s event a major tribute was paid to the late Fred Crawford who was instrumental in developing the free show into what it is today.

Speaking to The Bucks Herald ahead of last year’s event committee member, Andy Yorke said: “Our show is a little different from many others as we don’t have strict criteria for entrants, as long as they are interesting to the general public. We anticipate a wide range of classic and vintage vehicles attending, dating from the early 1900’s through to the current day.

“As well as large displays of Morris Minors and MGs, you’ll also be able to see Aston Martins, Ferraris, Porsches and many other incredible cars from around the world.