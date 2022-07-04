Former Buckingham Advertiser deputy editor claims national award

Amanda Chalmers, who used the work for this very newspaper, now works in Warwickshire, running her agency, Chalmers News PR.

Before moving over into the world of Public Relations, Amanda had enjoyed a career in the newspaper industry which spanned three decades.

At this year’s Woman Who Awards, she became the inaugural winner of the Achieves in Media prize.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Chalmers. Photo by John Cleary

The awards are aimed at recognising women in the UK achieving inspirational results in their industries.

Chalmers News PR was established in 2018, when Amanda left the journalism trade.

During her first career she spent 13 years at The Buckingham Advertiser, Brackley and Towcester Advertiser and Bicester Advertiser.

Amanda Chalmers

Between 2014 and 2018 Amanda worked as the editor of Stratford-upon-Avon Herald, a publication that had previously never employed a female in that role in its 160-year history.

She was one of 20 winners at this year’s awards, Woman Who Achieves is now in its seventh year.

The judges said: “Amanda is a determined and driven candidate who has overcome many obstacles to get where she is today.

Abbi Head presents the award to Amanda Chalmers

“Many women in the media face challenges of gender, and yet her own self-confessed bloody mindedness led to her becoming the first female editor at a

newspaper.

"Amanda is an advocate for the people behind small businesses, drawing out human interest as a priority in the story. Passion and purpose are priority for her.”

Other ladies in the category included one of the event’s keynote speakers Kim Rowell, Executive Producer and News Editor at BBC Three and BBC News; as well as Lisa-Marie Tonelli, founder and fellow Director of The North East International Film Festival; Natalie Adele Edwards, Head of Careers at Screen and Film School in Birmingham and Emma Wheeler, a professional voice over artist from Hereford.

Amanda said: “Wow. I’m absolutely blown away by this award, especially when you consider the company I’m keeping! As my business approaches its fourth anniversary, I’m definitely going to take a moment to reflect on my journey so far and celebrate the success.