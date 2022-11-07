Aylesbury gymnast Jessica Gadirova becomes world floor champion in Liverpool

Jessica Gadirova celebrates on the podium with her gold medal after winning the Women's Floor Exercise final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool. Photo: Getty.

By winning the floor title, 18-year-old Jessica replicated the feat achieved by Beth Tweddle, who won gold on the same apparatus back in 2009 and joins Tweddle, Max Whitlock, Joe Fraser and Giarnni Regini-Moran as just the fifth British gymnast to win an artistic world title.

A delighted Jessica said: “I really cannot believe it. I had to focus today; I wanted so much to do my best for this crowd in Liverpool.

“I love performing that routine so much - we really pushed to make it something very special. This feels magical. Performing makes me feel really alive, it’s incredible.

“I don’t know what to say. This Championship has been unbelievable. I’m so so happy. I have been struggling with a little bit of pain after the all-around final. I just tried to push through and I’m so relieved that it was worth it.

“I’m so proud of myself to keep fighting. I tried to focus on my own individual performance and I didn’t listen to anyone else’s score. I just did it with my heart.”

Jessica was last to compete and produced a flawless routine to storm to the title by more than 0.300 of a mark. Excellent tumbling and her now trademark choreography scored 14.200 and received the loudest cheer of the week from the home support.

It concludes a remarkable week for Jessica as she adds individual floor gold to team silver and individual all-around bronze, the team win also featuring her twin sister, Jennifer, and fellow Aylesbury gymnast Ondine Achampong.

Jennifer had also qualified for the floor final and went through her routine clean for a score of 13.166 which would see her finish in seventh.

Jennifer said: "I loved being out there, performing in front of a home crowd. It's been a great week, winning silver with the team, and then seeing Jess become world champion. I'm so proud of her."