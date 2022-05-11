Filming begins on new Apple TV+ project starring Idris Elba in Aylesbury

Elba, 49, who is consistently championed as the next James Bond, is filming a new show called, Hijack.

Filming has started on the Elba-led project at the Symmetry Park studio in Aston Clinton.

Idris Elba at the Sonic The Hedgehog 2 premiere in California last month. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

KFTV first broke, the news on Monday, filming in Aylesbury is scheduled for the next six months.

Apple describes the new television show as a real time thriller, England’s Hollywood star will play the role of an accomplished negotiator.

Called Sam Nelson, the Luther actor’s character’s life will be thrown into chaos as he must survive on board a hijacked plane.

Nelson has to survive on board his seven-hour flight back to London, he’ll need all the acumen gained in his real-world job to uncover who is behind the hijacking.

Currently no other cast members have been announced for Apple’s latest production, but The Bucks Herald can reveal fellow Luther actor, Warren Brown, is attached to the project.

Elba has been starring in major Hollywood films for over a decade and also serves as an executive producer on Hijack.

The series is written by George Kay, he created last year’s Netflix hit, Lupin, and has several writing credits on other crime thrillers that were produced for television.

Other confirmed executive producers, who will work alongside Elba are: Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Kris Thykier.

Apple announced last month that the show will be produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions in association with Green Door.

Apple TV+ is finally hitting its stride as an entertainment service.

It has exclusive streaming rights to this year’s Best Picture winner, CODA, which was an Apple Original film.

Recently it has aired the critically-acclaimed Ben Stiller vehicle, Severance.

The technology behemoths are also promoting new shows in the thriller genre set for release at a similar date, a second season of, Shining Girls, which is based on a best selling novel, and stars television acting royalty, Elisabeth Moss.