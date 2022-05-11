Cast of Aylesbury musical help launch week-long spinal research fundraiser

All this week Footloose The Musical at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre is raising awareness for Stoke Mandeville Spinal Research(SMSR) ahead of Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Day on Friday, May 13.

SMSR ambassador Kat Panagaki joined cast members Jake Quickenden, Darren Day, Josh Hawkins and Lucy Munden from the critically acclaimed musical to officially launch the fundraising partnership last night (Tuesday).

Bucket collections are taking place after all performances and tomorrow (Thursday) theatre staff are supporting the Wheels at Work initiative, shining a light on the importance of accessibility within venues.

The cast of Footloose The Musical at the fundraiser launch

Founded ion 2006, Stoke Mandeville Spinal Research (SMSR) is a charity seeking to promote quality of life in people with spinal cord injury through research.

Kat said: ‘It’s really important to raise awareness about spinal cord injury.

"There are so many daily health issues and accessibility issues that us wheelchair users have to face, so helping to talk about them on SCI Awareness Day and throughout the week at the theatre is the perfect opportunity to do so.

"Huge thank you to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre for lending their support.”

Based on the 1980s screen sensation which took the world by storm, Footloose The Musical is a fun-filled production showcasing classic ’80s hits including Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let's Hear It For The Boy and, of course, the title track, Footloose.

Theatregoers are encouraged to dig deep after the performance for the local charity.

Footloose is at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre until Saturday, May 14.