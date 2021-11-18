'Fashion' theme as Christmas parade returns in Buckingham on December 11

More than 30 entries have been received for this year’s Buckingham Christmas parade – the first to be held for two years.

The theme for the celebration on Saturday, December 11, is ‘World Wide Fashion Through the Ages’.

Expect a gamut of fashion from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horse driven ambulance

At the head of the parade this year the community will pay homage to the NHS with the Swan Practice and the NHS at the front.

There will be a World War I horse driven ambulance provided by the Devils Horsemen, with members of the Swan Practice.

Parade chairman Cllr Howard Mordue said: “It was very difficult when we first started planning several months ago to anticipate whether to go ahead or not. The committee made the commitment that every effort should be made to bring the parade back to the town and Buckingham Town Council, with community, has supported us.

“We are so pleased people are voting with both feet and signing up to take part.”