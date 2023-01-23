Farmer Will from Aylesbury is the most talked about Love Island contestant

Current Love Island contestant, Will Young, who grew up and lives in Aylesbury has been the most talked about contestant on this year’s series.

Better known as Farmer Will, data analysed by gambling company JeffBet shows that the 23-year-old has been mentioned on Twitter more than anyone else trying to win this year’s show.

Over 47,000 tweets have mentioned the Aylesbury farmer over 20,000 more than any other islander.

Will Young on Love Island (photo from Lifted Entertainment/ITV)

Some messages have raised concern over the farmer’s complexion. With viewers questioning whether the previously pasty Bucks cultivator is wearing enough sun protection, as his skin appears to be getting more and more red.

He is currently coupled up with Lana Jenkins but has yet to find a romantic spark in the villa.

But, newcomer Jessie Wynter appears to have her eyes set on the popular influencer.

Before going on the show, Will was already well known locally having amassed 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

Will Young on Love Island 2023 (photo from Lifted Entertainment/ITV)

Previously the young farmer had gained traction locally by campaigning for animal welfare charities and agricultural organisations.

He was first seen on Love Island last Monday (16 January) when the ninth season of the popular dating show kicked off.

Tanya Mahenga is the second most talked-about contestant this year, with over 26,000 mentions so far.

Will was nearly the first person to be eliminated from this season’s show.

He was single just days before the second re-coupling, but avoided a quick exit when he was paired with Lana.

Will was initially with Olivia Hawkins, but she moved on from the Bucks boy to pair with new arrival Tom Clare.

David Salako was the first contestant to be eliminated on Friday (20 January).

He was the sole member of the island without a partner after the sorting process.

The 24-year-old was hoping to be selected by Tanya, but the biomedical science student picked Shaq Muhammad instead.

This iteration is the first to be hosted by Maya Jama who took over presenter duty from Laura Whitmore.

Other changes to the condensed winter version of the divisive reality series, sees the contestants living in South Africa rather than the infamous Mallorca resort.