Grammy winner announces homecoming event in Aylesbury commemorating inspirational local musician

A Grammy winning musician who grew up in Aylesbury is returning to his hometown to pay tribute to his former teacher.

Award-winning conductor Jules Buckley is among more than 100 students paying tribute to Nick Care.

Nick was an award-winning bandleader, musician and educator of Aylesbury Music Centre for 30 years.

Jules Buckley, photo from Anthony Mooney

A tribute show in his memory takes place at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Sunday evening 5 March at 6pm, tickets are available to purchase online here.

In 2020, Nick passed away after contracting Motor Neurone Disease, he is widely accredited as putting Aylesbury on the map as a centre for classical musical excellence.

Many of his former students are now professional musicians and the big band put together for this special one-off evening will be led by Jules.

Nick Care

Jules, who flies from his home in Berlin to conduct this concert, said: “Nick was a true guru – a master who could unlock and present to me the secrets of the musical world, absolutely without ego, and with a selfless generosity that is beyond measure.”

The 43-year-old composer played in Nick’s bands between the ages of nine and 18. Since then, he has worked on 70 albums, and collaborates with household names including: Paul Weller, Chaka Khan, Robbie Williams, Stormzy, Arctic Monkeys, Quincy Jones, Tori Amos and the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Nick’s widow, Kathy Gifford is producing the show, and all the proceeds will go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association to help them support others like they did Nick.

During his time as a bandmaster Nick’s musical groups claimed forty national and international awards.

His Aylesbury Music Centre Dance Band won the BBC Big Band competition four times.

Also, Nick’s bands performed live on BBC Blue Peter seven times and internationally at Montreux and North Sea Jazz Festivals five times. They also played Buckingham Palace, The Royal Albert Hall, London Palladium, BBC Proms in the Park.