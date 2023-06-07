Famous Aylesbury fundraiser returns this weekend as hundreds cycle across the Vale

Aylesbury’s famous annual cycling fundraiser returns for the 20th time this weekend.

Taking place since 2003, Tour De Vale, returns on Sunday (11 June). Since it first began over £900,000 has been raised by many thousands of cyclists, and by taking part they have supported the charity to transform the lives of disabled people, both here in Buckinghamshire and across the United Kingdom.

WheelPower promotes the benefits of movement, activity and sport through its programmes and events, providing life changing opportunities for disabled people of all ages to be active.

The finish line at Tour De Vale 2022, photo from Derek Pelling

All money raised from the event goes to Wheelpower, a national charity based in Stoke Mandeville, which supports people with physical impairments.

Bikers can choose from three routes that all start and finish on the track inside Stoke Mandeville Stadium.

A 25km route has been designed for families and under 16 riders. The two longer routes are brand new this year, with riders heading up through Eythrope Park, the Claydons and Stowe.

These routes are suitable for keen cyclists, or club members who want something a little more challenging. All routes are supported by regular water stops, volunteer marshals, first aid points and support vehicles for the cyclists safety. Every cyclist will be rewarded with a well earned medal after crossing the finish line, with complimentary sport massages, a barbecue and bar for riders to recover and relax with their friends and family after taking part.

Event volunteers, photo by Matt Doerr

One of last year’s participants said: “The Tour de Vale is the best cycling event I have ever participated in. The organisation and atmosphere are fantastic, and I love the enthusiasm and dedication of the marshals. The energy on the day is always so positive and it’s great to have them clapping us around. It was very encouraging and made it feel very inclusive. I will definitely be back next year!”

People interested in volunteering for the event can contact the charity via email here or by calling 01296 395995.