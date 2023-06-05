News you can trust since 1832
Aylesbury mum launches fundraiser ahead of China trip for Kung Fu World Championships

Her love of martial arts has allowed her to travel the world
By James Lowson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:51 BST

An Aylesbury mum has launched a fundraiser to help with costs for an upcoming trip to China to compete in the Kung Fu World Championships.

Ashleigh Wykes from Aylesbury, has qualified for the tournament, which has only been held on eight other occasions.

She discovered the sport over a decade ago and has credited it with boosting her mental health and wellbeing.

Ashleigh in actionAshleigh in action
Ashleigh in action
Kung fu is a labour of love for the Bucks mum, who balances her training in London around her job in mental health and parenting.

This year’s event takes place in the Chinese city of Chengdu in August and is the first tournament held since the pandemic.

Ashleigh estimates it will cost her around £3,000 to fund the event which does not offer any prize money for its competitors.

To help with training costs, travel and accommodation, and purchasing martial arts equipment, Ashleigh has set up a Go Fund Me page here.

Ashleigh WykesAshleigh Wykes
Ashleigh Wykes
She has qualified in the Imitation Styles and Long Weapons categories.

In recent years Ashleigh has competed internationally in Sweden and the Netherlands, last year she was a British Championship silver medalist.

Ashleigh said: “To pursue a passion like wushu you have to be determined and motivated.

Ashleigh at the 2022 Nordic Open Wushu ChampionshipsAshleigh at the 2022 Nordic Open Wushu Championships
Ashleigh at the 2022 Nordic Open Wushu Championships

“I was never one for running on the treadmill or going to the gym and I had never found something I wanted to give a lot of time and energy to.

“However, 11 years ago I was introduced to Chinese martial arts at a local club and was pretty much hooked!

“As you can imagine it’s brought incredible benefits to my life, making me an all-round healthier and happier person than I was. I’ve also had loads of cool experiences and opportunities like competing, performing, coaching and training in China as well. None of which I ever considered possible before getting involved with the sport.”

As a sport that is not contested at the Olympics, and not as established as other martial arts like Taekwondo and Judo in the UK, there is no centralised Government funding available for an athlete like Ashleigh.

