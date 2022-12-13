News you can trust since 1832
Famous Aylesbury-based charity receives Royal donation thanks to singing project

“We are proud and privileged”

By James Lowson
53 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 12:38pm

An Aylesbury-based charity has celebrated receiving a tree from the Royal family in recognition of its community project.

A gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Trees of Trees sculpture has been planted at Stoke Mandeville Stadium.

It was sent to the famous Aylesbury site in recognition of the National Paralympic Heritage Trust’s (NPHT) ‘Sing A Song for the Queen’s Jubilee’ project.

Three members of I Have A Voice Too! The Chairman of Bucks Council, Councillor Dev Dhillon, Vicky Hope-Walker CEO of NPHT, Countess Elizabeth Howe, Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, and two members of I Have A Voice Too!
‘Sing A Song’ was run in collaboration with an Aylesbury theatre group, I Have a Voice Too! to give singing opportunities to adults with additional learning needs.

The new tree donated outside Stoke Mandeville Stadium is one of only three which were planted in Buckinghamshire.

NHPT also created a song for the late monarch during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations held in June.

Countess Elizabeth Howe, Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, and Diane Hands, Founder of I Have A Voice Too!

Within the song were lyrics recognising the Queen’s support of the Paralympic Games.

As part of the jubilee celebrations 300 trees from Thomas Heatherwick’s sculpture, Trees of Trees, originally installed at Buckingham Palace this summer, have been distributed across the country.

Director Sebastian Lister, and Paralympian and musician, Robin Surgeoner, were drafted in to help with the scheme.

CEO of NHPT Victoria Hope-Walker said: “I Have A Voice Too! and the National Paralympic Heritage Trust are incredibly thankful to Countess

Marie Biswell BSL Interpreter, Vicky Hope-Walker CEO of NPHT, Chairman of Buckinghamshire Council, Councillor Dev Dhillon, Countess Elizabeth Howe, Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Diane Hands Founder of I Have A Voice Too! With a member of the group and Nigel Purse, Chairman of NPHT.

Elizabeth Howe, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire and the Royal Palace for this donation, now planted at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, where the pot from the sculpture is also now displayed within the Ceremonies case.

“We are proud and privileged to have received this tree and pot from the Tree of Trees sculpture, we shall cherish both as part of our collection, which recognises and highlights the ongoing support of the Royal family towards the Paralympic Games, from the birth of these Games in the 1940s to present day.

“We also thank WheelPower – British Wheelchair Sport, the National Health Service and Serco for the permission to plant the tree on this important site. We greatly value working with our community to celebrate local heritage.”

The ‘Sing A Song for the Queens Platinum Jubilee’ tune produced by the NHPT can be found online here.

Aylesbury