A developer which has constructed a retirement home in Bucks is launching a ‘try before you buy’ scheme.

Potential buyers at Chiltern Lodge in Princes Risborough can stay in one of the apartments at the site before making a financial commitment.

Churchill Retirement Living is behind the project and has aimed the homes in Princes Risborough at people aged over 60.

Apartments at the Chiltern Lodge

Visitors can stay in an especially developed, experience apartment at the site.

Properties at Chiltern Lodge are aimed at people who are looking to downsize. People interested in purchasing an apartment can stay at the one-bedroom experience accommodation for up to two nights.

During their stay prospective buyers can meet the lodge manager and other owners in the coffee bar and lounge, and enjoy the on-site gardens.

Churchill Retirement Living

Chiltern Lodge comprises of 36 one- and two-bedroom apartments, with fully integrated and tiled kitchens, free parking, a 24-hour careline support system and a secure camera entry system, as well as energy efficient and economical heating.

Tunji Quadri, regional marketing manager at Churchill Retirement Living Eastern, said: “The apartments at Chiltern Lodge have proven to be popular with retirees looking to downsize to this beautiful part of Buckinghamshire. Princes Risborough has so much to offer its residents, and at Churchill we wanted our prospective buyers to really be able to trial the lifestyle first, which is why we recently opened our experience apartment.

“When buying any other home, you can never truly know what it’s like to live their until you get the keys on move-in day, but we understand that moving home and especially downsizing can be a big decision, and you want to make sure it’s a perfect match for you. We hope that visitors to the experience apartment at Chiltern Lodge can appreciate the convenient location and facilities on offer, and we urge anyone interested to visit to do so soon to avoid missing out on the remaining homes available.”

Located on Longwick Road, Chiltern Lodge sits within walking distance from Princes Risborough’s main town centre.

Other town features flagged by the developer is the Phoenix Trail cycling track, as well as annual festivals, concerts and exhibitions which are held in Princes Risborough.