Extension plans for Roald Dahl cemetery in Bucks approved

Buckinghamshire Council will extend the existing cemetery at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Great Missenden, into a field used for grazing next door.

British novelist Roald Dahl is buried in the cemetery at St Peter and St Paul.

Roald Dahl pictured in 1971. (Photo by Ronald Dumont/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Plots for 480 full burials and 960 cremated remains will be provided.

A new access will be constructed, as will four new parking spaces (two disabled).

The land is owned by Bucks Council and is north of the Grade II Listed church.

Dahl died on November 23 1990 at 74 from a rare cancer of the blood called myelodysplastic syndrome.

He lived at Gipsy House on Whitefield Lane in Great Missenden for 36 years until his death.