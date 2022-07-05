Experienced National Trust gardener announces free upcoming Buckingham event

Next Thursday (14 July), Barry Smith, National Trust head gardener for the Stowe and Aylesbury Vale Portfolio, will give a talk titled, “Trees at Stowe”.

He is the special guest at this year’s Buckingham Society summer lecture.

The free event will begin at 6.30pm in the auditorium at the Vinson Building on Hunter Street in Buckingham.

Barry Smith

Guests can access parking at the Island Car Park on the University of Buckingham grounds to the left of the Vinson Building.

Barry has worked with the gardeners and volunteers at Stowe since 2001.

He started as a gardener for Stowe School in the 1980s and overseeing the garden management transfer to the National Trust along with the restoration of iconic landscapes and important monuments.