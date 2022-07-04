Buckingham school invites community to bumper 50th anniversary celebrations

Buckingham Primary School (BPS) and nursery is inviting locals to a special ‘Fun Day’ on Saturday 9 August.

The school has organised live music, street food, children’s entertainment, stalls, ponies, a bouncy castle and much more to toast its 50th anniversary.

BPS was previously known as Page Hill Infant and Junior School, 20 years ago the schools formed to become one,

Organisers hope families from Buckingham and local neighbourhoods will attend to celebrate the institution.

A BPS spokesperson said:“The school, set in beautiful grounds, has seen many changes over the years, including the addition of a it's performance arts room, astro pitch, and nursery.”

In the build up to the major birthday the school has been posting 'Throwback Thursdays' photos of previous cohorts at BPS.