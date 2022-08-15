Pictures show destruction after major fire sets Wendover fields alight

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photos taken yesterday (14 August), show an entire field has been burnt to a crisp.

On Saturday afternoon (13 august) emergency responders rushed to the field fire by Wendover Woods in a field on Hale Lane.

The field fire aftermath, photo from Animal News Agency

At 4:40pm Thames Valley Police advised residents to avoid the area while firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze.

Police officers closed the road while firefighters made the area safe.

Witness reports state the road remained closed until Sunday morning while experts monitored the scene.

The field in Wendover Woods which was destroyed, photo from Animal News Agency

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said on Saturday afternoon: “Thames Valley Police and Bucks Fire are on scene at Hale Lane, Wendover where some fields are alight. Bucks Fire are working to extinguish the fire and minimise risk. Please help us by avoiding the area this evening.”

Hayley O’Keeffe from the Animal News Agency, who provided The Bucks Herald with photos from the scene said: “You could smell the smoke all over the village and see it coming up from behind the woods. It was pretty alarming. We just hope that the promised rain comes along soon as there are lots of dry places around the Vale which could do just the same.”

Now, on approach to Wendover Woods you can see signs up warning of “extreme fire conditions”.

Residents also reported that the popular wildlife park was evacuated as the field fire spread.

The fire by Hale Lane