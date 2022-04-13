Easter comes early at Lace Hill Bazaar in Buckingham

Entertainment included an egg trail hunt, bouncy castle, face painting, refreshments and plenty of children’s craft activities.

The craft fair included local businesses selling their wares, from crystal wire-wrapped jewellery to pet portraits, sell-out fresh bakes and hand-picked seasonal hampers by Bycell Hampers, a young enterprise from Akeley Wood School sixth form students.

Children had fun jumping on the bouncy castle and completing the egg hunt trail and solving the puzzle.

The craft fair at the Lace Hill Easter Bazaar

Youngsters were also encouraged to design their own Easter crown for a chance to win a chocolate egg hamper.

Three winners have been chosen, with help from the Mayor of Buckingham, and will receive their prizes in time for Easter.

Buckingham Town Council, which organised the event, thanked everybody who joined in, including the stall holders, crafting volunteers and hirers at Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre who donated the chocolate egg prizes.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, who chairs the Town Centre and Events Committee, said: “It was brilliant seeing so many young people clearly enjoying themselves – they and their parents, all in our community centre on a Sunday, having a great time.

Rosie, aged 10, wearing her Easter crown

"We have a number of events through the summer aimed at the same age group, including the Lace Hill Family Fun Day on July 17 and Play around the Parishes on July 26, August 17 and August 22.”