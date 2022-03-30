E-scooter trial extended in Aylesbury and rest of Bucks

Zipp Mobility scooters will remain available to use on the streets of Aylesbury, Princes Risborough and High Wycombe following the announcement.

The council’s call is linked to the Department for Transport’s (DfT) decision to extend the trial nationally, citing a need for a wider-assessment on how popular scooters are following lockdowns.

Among the factors being inspected are the popularity of the E-scooters, the public’s safety concerns regarding them and what benefits they have.

A Zipp Mobility e-scooter in Bucks

“The decision to extend our e-scooter trial was not taken lightly but made sense when the data on ridership and safety showed the trial’s popularity and success in Bucks,” said Councillor Steven Broadbent.

“Our trial has enabled e-scooters to be introduced in a controlled and safe manner and supports our ambition to be a ‘living lab’ for innovation. The trial is providing Bucks residents with a convenient and alternative form of transport that is clean and sustainable.”

Initially, the e-scooter rollout covered just Aylesbury and High Wycombe when it began in November 2020.

Due to its popularity, the scheme was extended to cover Princes Risborough in May 2021.

Charlie Gleeson, CEO and Founder of Zipp Mobility, commented: "We are very happy to have our e-scooter trial with Buckinghamshire Council extended.

"Our team has worked very hard to make this service a success and we are constantly adapting our offering to meet the unique needs of Bucks.

"This hard work has led to a quality service that truly meets the transport needs of the area which can be seen in the high ridership numbers. We are excited to see what the coming months have in store for the trial."

The council advises, only e-scooters authorised through the official trials can be used. Which means that in Buckinghamshire, only Zipp Mobility e-scooters are legal.

Privately owned e-scooters can only be used on private land, with the permission of the landowner. Riders cannot use a privately-owned e-scooter on the road, pavement or in a public space. If they do so, they risk receiving a large fine, points on their driving licence and the possibility of their e-scooter being seized.