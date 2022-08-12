Drought declared in Bucks as Thames Water is set to introduce temporary ban

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (12 August), Bucks is one of many areas considered as in a drought according to the EA’s latest report.

Currently experiencing a second sweltering heatwave this summer, Bucks is the latest area to reach drought status.

The area’s provider Thames Water has revealed it has a plan in place to deal with the hot and dry conditions.

A photo taken in the UK yesterday (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “Given the long-term forecast of dry weather and another forecast of very hot temperatures coming this week, we are planning to announce a temporary use ban in the coming weeks.

“We have written to the Environment Agency to update them on our approach and informed Ofwat.

“The timing is not confirmed due to a number of operational and legal procedural requirements but we will be updating our customers, partners, regulators and stakeholders at the earliest time to ensure a co-ordinated approach.

“In the meantime, we continue to urge our customers to only use what they need for their essential use.”

Thames Water has been sending text alerts to residents in Bucks and beyond all week advising them to be prudent with their water use.

The UK’s largest water company has also been active in the Aylesbury area trying to restore its service to households in the HP18 postcode section.

This afternoon Thames Water advised that most homes affected have access again.

Homes in the OX27 and OX33 area codes were also affected as well as Aylesbury Vale households.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “Following a burst pipe that caused low pressure or no water in HP18, OX27 and OX33, we’ve made significant progress on repairing the pipe. We now expect most of our customers to be back in supply, but you may experience lower than normal pressure during periods of higher demand. These times are typically in the morning and during the early evening.”

A water leak also halted traffic in the same neighbourhood, Thames Valley Police closed Cannon Hill in Ashendon.

For hours motorists were encouraged by the authorities to avoid the area yesterday.