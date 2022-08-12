Chiltern Railways warns customers to only complete 'absolutely essential' journeys ahead of strikes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomorrow representatives from ASLEF are striking causing cancellations, delays, and reduced timetables to be implemented across the country.

The union is seeking pay rises in line with the rapid inflation increase in the UK to protect its workers against the unprecedented expenses seen in the current cost of living crisis.

The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) is the UK's Train Drivers' Union.

Chiltern Railways trains operate at all train stations in Aylesbury

This day of action, follows a series of strikes organised in June and July by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

Which saw train workers join picket lines to protest pay rises that represented real terms pay cuts.

With a significant amount of the workforce off in other parts of the country, the rail company that serves Aylesbury is advising customers to only complete essential journeys.

Chiltern Railways also confirmed that only one train per hour will be departing from Aylesbury Vale Parkway to London Marylebone.

The Metropolitan Line which many customers travelling from Aylesbury use to get into London is only operating one train per hour.

And from 8pm trains between Beaconsfield and Aylesbury Vale will be replaced with a bus service.

A spokesperson for Chiltern Railways said: “We strongly advise customers to only travel if absolutely essential on Saturday 13 August due to strike action impacting other train companies. Trains will be extremely busy and customers should expect delays and short notice cancellations on Chiltern services.

“Services will be extremely busy, queuing systems may be in place, and it may take longer to board services.”

People attending the Coldplay gig at Wembley Stadium are advised that Chiltern Railways trains won’t be travelling past Banbury after the show.

A much more vastly reduced timetable is planned for next Saturday (20 August) when as well as ongoing strikes, engineering work is planned on Chiltern Railways tracks.

The other day of planned in industrial action comes on Thursday.

Chiltern Railways isn’t one of the nine rail companies expected to strike tomorrow, but due to shortage of staff elsewhere its services are affected.

These are the nine companies where train drivers are planning to picket: