Dozens of Bucks Scouts confirmed for Jamboree celebration in South Korea

Dozens of scouts from Buckinghamshire have been selected to represent the group for an international event in South Korea.

In total, 54 Explorer Scouts, will travel to Asia next year for the World Scout Jamboree.

Explorer Scouts, comprise of girls and boys aged between 14 and 17.

Buckinghamshire Scouts

In total, over 40,000 scouts are expected to attend the event in South Korea.

On the trip of a lifetime the teenage scouts will gain life skills, discover modern robotic technology, and learn more about the value of science, plus much more.

One scout, Joe Bjorck said: “I’ve been given advice to try and do every activity there is as I will only get one chance to go as a young person to the Jamboree. I’ve been making paracord bracelets, organised a curry and quiz night and also a race night to race money to attend the Jamboree.

"I’ve made lots of new friends and am really looking forward to going.

Advertisement

Kara Farquhar, another scout confirmed on the trip, said: “I’m looking forward to meeting people from different countries and learning about their customs and cultures. It’s hard to imagine being with 40,000 people from nearly every country in the world.”

James Palin, lead volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts, added: “Going to a World Scout Jamboree as a participant only happens once. I’m sure they will have a brilliant adventure.

Advertisement

“They have spent many days team-building, fund raising, trying Korean food, learning about Korea and making new friendships.” He added, “It’s great to see these young people from different parts of the county and from different backgrounds working together and building very positive relationships. They will have so many positive experiences and they will have lifelong memories.”

To keep pace with demand the scout group in Bucks is hoping to attract more volunteers.

More support is needed looking after scouts between the ages of four through to teenagers.

Buckinghamshire Scouts is also hoping to appoint a trustee or manager.

Advertisement