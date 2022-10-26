Three Aylesbury sisters gear up for 70-mile walking fundraiser in memory of late dad

Three Aylesbury sisters are embarking on a special 70-mile walk in memory of their late dad who died last year.

Amanda Cawston, Laura Martin and Michelle Kendall, who all live and grew up in Aylesbury, will be trekking around the town in memory of their late father, Mick Whelan.

He passed away from cancer last Christmas, and this Friday (28 October), would have been his 71st birthday, hence the 70-mile challenge.

The fundraising trio

Money raised from the sponsored walk will go towards Florence Nightingale Hospice’s [email protected] team which offered vital support to Mick and his family during his last days.

Amanda told The Bucks Herald: “They were just brilliant. They came out whenever we wanted them to - two or three times a day regularly.

"They would come out at night if we needed some care. They cared really compassionately, and bearing in mind he died across Christmas, they were out on Christmas Day, Boxing Day. Nothing changed.

"They were brilliant with all of us. They would answer any questions that we had, they just dealt with him, and us, with such compassion. And it was a resource I didn’t know was available to people.”

Advertisement

Mick Whelan

Currently, The [email protected] team comprises of six specialist nurses supported by six healthcare assistants who visit the patient at home at least once a day, delivering the same specialist End of Life care as they would have received at Florence Nightingale Hospice.

The Aylesbury trio’s fundraising efforts will see them complete a 15-mile loop of Aylesbury twice on Friday, before tackling a 25-mile route around town on Saturday, and a 15-mile course to finish the weekend on Sunday.

Advertisement

Residents are encouraged to join in and show support if they spot Amanda, Laura, and Michelle.

Mick with his family

Their routes can be found online here, and here.

People interested in supporting the sisters can access their JustGiving page here.

Advertisement

Mick, who was also a grandfather was well-known to Aylesbury having lived in the area for over 40 years, the builder competed on local pool teams, and could sometimes be found at his favourite pub, The Buckinghamshire Yeoman.

Amanda added: “His funeral was absolutely jam-packed with people.