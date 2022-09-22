Disability ramp added to Buckingham park after 18-month campaign

A new ramp has been fitted to allow wheelchair and pushchair access at Clarence Park Play Area in Buckingham.

Previously, the steps that were there made it impossible for others to access the elevated playground.

Some children will have been left unable to use the park for the past two summers.

Councillor Caroline Cornell at the new ramp

The park is located on an estate ran by the developers, Taylor Wimpey, who aimed to deliver a park for all.

Since putting in steps which limited others’ ability to get onto the playing equipment, councillors lobbied for the developer to change the park’s accessibility.

Buckingham West Councillor Caroline Cornell said: “Taylor Wimpey have behaved disgracefully. They have stalled and delayed for no good reason. Some children will have missed out on playing in the park for two summer holidays because parents, carers or children who need to use a disabled ramp couldn’t access the park.

“I am now doing cartwheels of joy that all my constituents can now finally get to use the park - hooray, at last.”

A photo of the ramp while it was being constructed

Taylor Wimpey dispute this, the company states it was in regular communication with councillors in the town when confirming the requirements.

A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the delay in carrying out remedial work to the accessibility ramp at our Clarence Park development.“We are pleased to confirm that the ramp modifications are now complete and that the ramp is now open for public use. We would like to thank the local community for their patience in waiting for this work to be completed.”

Local councillors advise that it took very strongly worded letters and support from Buckingham MP Greg Smith before the changes were authorised.

Taylor Wimpey links delays in getting the project finished to a need to draft in specialists to complete the amendment.

It also had to seek approval from stakeholders, the local authority and Anglian Water, the developer states.