Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire Sir Ashok J. Rabheru dies aged 70
He arrived in England as a teenager with little money and only a basic understanding of English
A Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Ashok J. Rabheru, has passed away aged 70.
The highly successful UK entrepreneur died on Friday (23 December) peacefully at home.
He was knighted earlier this year and recognised in the Buckinghamshire community for his consistent support of local charities.
Sir Ashok was born on 6 April 1952, in Morogoro, Tanzania, to parents Jivraj Lavji Rabheru and Raliat Jivraj Rabheru.
He was the second youngest of 10 siblings, and grew up with six brothers and three sisters.
When he was 15, his parents made the decision to send him to England with just one of his brothers, to escape political unrest in Tanzania, and also with the hopes he would receive a better education.
Despite his limited grasp of English and a lack of money he graduated school in Richmond upon Thames.
He attended Kingston College, where he met the love of his life, Harshida. They married in the summer of 1980 in Kenya.
Next Sir Ashok studied Physics at University College London (UCL), later completing a PHD in Applied Mathematics, at the Royal Holloway College, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Computing at UCL.
In 1985 he launched Genisys Group, an IT software solutions and procurement company.
Since its modest beginnings, as a small five-person company in Woking, it has grown considerably and now has offices in three continents and employs over 1,000 staff.
In 2002 and 2005, he accompanied then Prime Minister Tony Blair on two delegations in Beijing and New Delhi, such was his reputation as a respected international businessman.
Outside of his IT business, Sir Ashok supported several charities such as: Heart of Bucks, Pace Centre, Wheel Power and Wexham Park neonatal unit.
The latter body cared for his family when his triplets were born prematurely.
He also set up regular eye camps in Gujarat.
In recognition of his extensive charity work, in particular, his role as a Trustee of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award he was granted a CVO (Commander of the Victorian Order) in the 2011 New Year’s Honours List.
He was also made a Lord Lieutenant of Bucks.
Earlier this year he became a knight, as one of the individuals recognised in the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Birthday Honours List.
The royal family gave him the sought-after honour in recognition of his 25-year support of the of Edinburgh’s Award.
Visiting Windsor Castle with his wife and children to receive the accolade is said to be one of the proudest moments of Sir Ashok’s life.
Sir Ashok showed a commitment to helping those less fortunate than himself.
He continued to support UCL after graduating, playing an active role in the It’s All Academic Campaign. He became an honorary fellow of the university earlier this year.
In rare moments when he was not working or completing charity commitments, the Genisys Group founder would enjoy spending time with his family playing golf, or following cricket and football.
He survived by his wife of over 40 years and his adult triplets, Nikita, Rishi and Shayan.