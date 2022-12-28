Bucks Council has been nominated for a national Keep Britain Tidy Network Award for its environmental work this year.

The local authority has been shortlisted in recognition of its month-long waste awareness campaign in spring 2022.

Bucks Council is nominated in the ‘Community Engagement’ category which recognises organisations that have empowered communities to contribute to improving their local environment.

litter bug

It was the council’s country parks events team which led the campaign in the spring which a number of organisations contributed to.

The council was supported by Keep Britain Tidy, San Remo Catering, Rowley Farm, and Men in Sheds.

Bucks Council hosted a 'Waste Awareness Day' and launched a 'Litter Bug Trail' in Black Park.

bottle top butterfly

Park visitors were encouraged to collect litter using a ‘Grab and Go’ litter pick station, and the council ran a social media competition asking visitors to post an image of themselves litter picking.

These events were part of a larger month-long push to encourage litter picking at parks across the county.

Councillor Clive Harriss, said: “It’s tremendous news and a testament to the hard work and ingenuity of our Country Parks and Waste teams.

“I understand that out of the around 100 entries that Keep Britain Tidy received, just three local authorities were shortlisted in each category. This shows just how well we’ve done to become a finalist.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Network Awards is slated for 9 February 2023.

A Keep Britain Tidy spokesman added: “Our Network Awards celebrate the most innovative litter, waste and space solutions developed by local authorities, often with the incredible collaboration and contribution of residents. Our hope is that these fantastic initiatives will inspire others to do the same.”

As well as local authorities, housing associations and other major landowners are expected to attend next year’s ceremony in Liverpool.

