Man found with £133k of cocaine at his home in Aylesbury Vale jailed for over five years

A man who was hoarding a substantial amount of cocaine at his Aylesbury Vale home has been jailed for over five years.

On Wednesday (28 February), Alfred Gjolekaj, aged 49, of Otters Brook, in Buckingham, was sentenced to five years and three months’ imprisonment.

He admitted to one count each of possession with intent to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and of being in possession of cocaine.

Alfred Gjolekaj

Thames Valley Police says the amount of cocaine recovered from his home had a total street value of £132,000.

The police force searched Gjolekaj’s home on 27 October, 2023. Thames Valley Police says while officers were at the front door, Gjolekaj attempted to dispose of over one kilogram of cocaine by throwing it out a bedroom window inside a rucksack. The rest of the illegal contraband was recovered following a search.

He was arrested and charged on the same day.

Investigating officer PC Ben McNeill, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Alfred Gjolekaj was caught with a substantial amount of drugs in his possession.

“This sentence sends a message to people involved in the supply of drugs that drug-dealing will not be tolerated in Aylesbury Vale and we will be robust in our response.

“We will continue to pursue this criminal activity and look to protect vulnerable members of the community.

“We will proactively and robustly target and prosecute offenders. Our activity will be both visible and covert aimed at disrupting and pursuing offenders involved in the supply of drugs.

“Anyone with information about drug dealing can contact us by calling 101 or by making a report online.