Man arrested following two incidents of rape in Aylesbury in recent days

Police have arrested an Aylesbury man following two recent incidents of rape.

A 44-year-old man was arrested by Thames Valley Police yesterday (Monday, February 13) on suspicion of two counts of rape.

It is in connection with two incidents that happened in Aylesbury, one on Sunday (February 12) and one yesterday. The man remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Tejinder Sidhu, from Aylesbury Police Station, said: “We believe that these two incidents are linked and I understand that this will cause significant concern.

“We are conducting a thorough and extensive investigation with significant resources and we do not believe there is a wider risk to the local community.

“The victims are also being supported by specially trained officers.