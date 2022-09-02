Council tax refunds paid to all eligible households in Bucks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Council confirmed that the energy rebates available for homes in bands A to D have all been paid.

Rebates were authorised by the Government with local authorities tasked with distributing the refunds.

The council states that those who pay by direct debit were refunded automatically into their bank account.

While others who pay via other means were refunded either via their bank or with post office vouchers which can be exchanged for cash.

A total of 73,847 eligible Bucks households who make their council tax payments by direct debit have received their £150 rebate. In addition, 46,796 householders who pay by cash or standing order were asked to provide their bank details to enable payment. All of these households have either provided their details and been paid or have had a voucher sent to them to cash at a post office.

Councillor John Chilver said: “We know how welcome this rebate has been to many of our residents and we are pleased to have been able to successfully refund 100% of those who have been identified as being eligible according to our records. With the cost of living continuing to rise we are keen to do all we can to help our communities through this crisis. We await direction from central government on what other measures may be put into place to offer additional support.