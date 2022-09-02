Council tax refunds paid to all eligible households in Bucks
All households in Buckinghamshire who were eligible to receive a council tax rebate earlier this year, have now received their refund.
Bucks Council confirmed that the energy rebates available for homes in bands A to D have all been paid.
Rebates were authorised by the Government with local authorities tasked with distributing the refunds.
The council states that those who pay by direct debit were refunded automatically into their bank account.
Most Popular
-
1
Busy Aylesbury road remains closed for a third day due to broken drain cover
-
2
Emergency services sent to welfare incident in Aylesbury
-
3
Bucks Council wants your views on new traffic calming proposals slowing A413 motorists
-
4
Bucks Council confirms giant new Lidl for Aylesbury and says it will create 40 local jobs
-
5
Aylesbury drug dealing duo jailed on cocaine and heroin charges
While others who pay via other means were refunded either via their bank or with post office vouchers which can be exchanged for cash.
Read More
A total of 73,847 eligible Bucks households who make their council tax payments by direct debit have received their £150 rebate. In addition, 46,796 householders who pay by cash or standing order were asked to provide their bank details to enable payment. All of these households have either provided their details and been paid or have had a voucher sent to them to cash at a post office.
Councillor John Chilver said: “We know how welcome this rebate has been to many of our residents and we are pleased to have been able to successfully refund 100% of those who have been identified as being eligible according to our records. With the cost of living continuing to rise we are keen to do all we can to help our communities through this crisis. We await direction from central government on what other measures may be put into place to offer additional support.
“I would like to remind people who have received vouchers, don't forget to take them to the post office so you can exchange them for your cash refund.”