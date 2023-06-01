Council pays condolences to family of Bucks girl killed in Bournemouth beach incident

Bucks Council has vowed to support the family of a 12-year-old girl who died as a result of injuries suffered on Bournemouth beach.

A 12-year-old from High Wycombe died in hospital after being pulled from the sea off Bournemouth beach yesterday (31 May).

A 17-year-old boy from Southampton was also found in the sea yesterday and pronounced dead in hospital following similar circumstances.

Bournemouth Beach in 2020 (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Councillor Anita Cranmer, said: “Buckinghamshire Council is saddened to hear the tragic news of the death of a 12 year old girl from High Wycombe yesterday on Bournemouth beach. Our thoughts go out to her family and friends. We will be offering support to them at this very difficult time.”

Dorset Police has confirmed that a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection to the incident.

Another eight people were found in the water and needed rescuing and medical treatment once they were back on land.

Witnesses state the beach was busy with many families making the trip down to the domestic holiday donation for half term.

Today (1 June) Dorset Police has stated that neither of the deceased were hit by a jet ski or boat and no-one jumped from the pier.

The police have also confirmed that the families of both the girl and boy have been informed of their deaths.

Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young people who tragically died and we are doing all we can to support their families.

“I understand the beach was very busy at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please come forward.

“We are at the early stages of our investigation and would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Witnesses can contact the police via an online form which can be accessed here.

Also information can be passed on to the police by calling quoting occurrence number 55230083818. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online here or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

