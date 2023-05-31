Solar panels to be installed on at least six council buildings in Bucks

Solar panels are being installed on the roofs of at least six Bucks Council-owned buildings this year and the unitary council says it is committed to providing more renewable energy sources across its estates where there are suitable roof structures to accommodate solar panels.

Local countryside charity CPRE Bucks has urged Bucks Council to adopt a rooftop solar policy, after a new CPRE report found that over half of the solar panels required to hit government net zero targets could be fitted on rooftops and car parks – without sacrificing valuable agricultural land.

And new research by CPRE Bucks has found potential for 96 hectares of rooftop space available for solar panels on existing commercial and public buildings alone across Bucks - equivalent to 134 football pitches in size, and enough to power thousands of local homes and businesses.

Solar panels on the roof of a commercial building. Picture: CPRE

CPRE Bucks trustee Neil Salisbury said: “This report aims to put rooftop solar at the forefront of a clean energy revolution, to help reduce energy bills, tackle climate emergency, and protect the countryside while empowering communities and businesses to transition to sustainable energy.

“Buckinghamshire Council needs to do more to actively promote rooftop solar – on domestic, commercial and public buildings wherever possible – and save the farmland that we so desperately need to retain.

“In the last year alone in Buckinghamshire, there were planning applications for 273 hectares of agricultural land to be sacrificed to solar farms, much of it good quality.

“The government is not doing enough on this issue but Bucks can set an example. It can show the way by taking pro-active, specific, steps to encourage and incentivise rooftop solar on commercial and public buildings. Indeed, Council-owned buildings are a good place to start. A fit-for-purpose policy for all solar deployment is needed now, not in several years time when the new Local Plan is finally adopted.”

Bucks Council cabinet member for climate change and environment, Gareth Williams, said: “Buckinghamshire Council is committed to providing more renewable energy sources across our estates that have suitable roof structures to accommodate solar panels.

"Many of our buildings and assets are already benefitting from solar panels, including the popular Chilterns Lifestyle Centre, which has 450 panels and has an output of 135.5kw peak generation, saving over 36 tonnes of carbon a year.

"In this year alone, we are planning to install at least six more rooftop solar panels to our estates and are currently consulting on the new Local Plan, which includes draft objectives that ensure that policies around sustainable construction and energy efficiency of new buildings are included and met.

"Alongside the plans, we will continue to support The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE), as we agree that the unique landscape and environment which makes Buckinghamshire so special, should be protected.

“It is also important to note that installing panels on roofs wouldn’t reduce any solar farm demand as most panels that have been installed on building rooftops act as an energy saving measure.