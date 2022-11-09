Council apologises after lane closure causes rush hour traffic chaos in Aylesbury

Bucks Council has apologised after a lane closure led to traffic ‘chaos’ throughout an Aylesbury neighbourhood.

Traffic was backed up in rush hour in Bierton on Monday (7 November) due to a lane closure.

On Monday evening motorists were forced to find alternate routes when they discovered the A418 lane towards Rowsham and Wing was closed.

the closure is planned until 18 November

The council insists that the closure was planned and warning notices were in place.

But angry motorists said they could not see any warning sides on the road telegraphing the upcoming closure – and only became aware of the blockage when they approached the traffic lights at the Kingsbrook/Bierton junction.

One said: “Aylesbury is bad enough with traffic queues, without thoughtless idiots blocking off lanes and not putting up any signs advising motorists."

With cars unable to get onto the A418 heading toward Rowsham and Wing, traffic was forced to turn off on side roads to take scenic routes to destinations. HGVs too big to complete nifty turns had to head back through Bierton into Aylesbury.

Witnesses state that traffic was backed up right through Bierton as a result of the closure.

Councillor Steven Broadbent told The Bucks Herald: “We are sorry that some people may have been affected by traffic issues in this location. On Monday evening works were being carried out by a third party developer.

"The works were scheduled and advance warning notices were in place from 3 November and will stay in place until the works are completed. Occasionally despite best efforts, temporary measures put in place whilst works are ongoing do cause a level of disruption. We have reviewed the site with the developer and a decision has been made to complete the rest of the works overnight with two way temporary traffic lights. Once again we are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Currently on One.Network one lane closure authorised by the council is showing on the A418 in Bierton.

It is scheduled to continue until 18 November, from Rosham Road Junction until just past Hulcott Lane Junction.