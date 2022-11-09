Campaigners and officials gathered at a famous oak tree in Bucks following what the group has described as a ‘monumental’ breakthrough.

Save Leather Lane Oaks, a campaign group that has been continuously campaigning to protect local wildlife, toasted news that HS2 is reviewing its plans.

Over 200 people wrote to HS2 Ltd CEO Mark Thurston pleading with him not to include a 250-year-old oak tree in Great Missenden in excavation plans.

Campaigners and officials, from Save Leather Lane Oaks

Residents received a response from the official, stating, “HS2 are now reviewing their plans”, which the group has described as a “monumental breakthrough”.

Affectionately known as Ilona, the lone veteran oak tree has become the focus of the environmentally-minded demonstrators.

Parish and full council officials joined with volunteer members of the group and Woodland Trust representatives on 29 October at Leather Lane in support of the campaign.

Patricia and John Taylor

Together they discussed historical and personal stories about Ilona, acknowledging its importance to the landscape, wildlife and local community.

The meeting also marked the registration of Ilona with The Woodland Trust’s Ancient Tree Inventory.

HS2 Ltd says it has been in constant communication with the council and residents to limit the number of trees which need to be cut down during construction.

A spokesman told The Bucks Herald: “HS2 always works hard to reduce our impact on the environment and we are pleased to confirm that we have been able to retain more than 40% of the trees on Leather Lane. We are also reducing construction traffic on local roads by building a new access road and permanently realigning the lane across a new bridge, helping communities to stay connected.”

It is estimated by environmentalists that the tree supports approximately 2,500 species. It has survived 10 monarchs, 65 Prime Ministers, two World Wars, the Industrial Revolution and the current climate crisis.

Ilona has an 18-metre-wide canopy, which has provided shade, solace and inspiration to local residents for generations, the group says.

A Save Leather Lane Oaks spokesman said: “She is neither in the way of the track or the haul road, but HS2 plan to fell her as part of their “landscaping designs” and intend to replace her with “visual screening” and saplings that would do nothing to mitigate the loss of a heritage oak like Ilona. She was, and still is, shown as standing on maps published at the time the HS2 Bill was passed, so it has come as quite a shock to residents and local councillors that they now wish to fell her.”

Several environmental groups have collaborated with the campaigners.

Chesham and Amersham MP Sarah Green is one high-profile supporter of the campaign. She said: “I urge HS2 Ltd to find a way to save Ilona. I call on HS2 Ltd to live up to the commitments they have made, including adherence to the mitigation hierarchy, and do all that they can to protect the Chilterns from further harm.”